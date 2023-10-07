Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the attacks on Israel, blaming US President Joe Biden for "whittling away" at the peace in the Middle East.

"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force," Trump said in a statement.

"Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East with the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again."

Biden spoke Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and following their conversation expressed support for Israel.

"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," he said in a statement released after the conversation.

"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."