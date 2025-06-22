Strike in Shahroud area IDF Spokesperson

IAF fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, struck an IRGC surface-to-surface missile engine production site on Saturday in the Shahroud area of Iran, approximately 2,000 km from Israeli territory.

According to the IDF, the site was struck for its planetary mixers and critical machinery used in the production of engines for missiles launched by the Iranian regime toward the State of Israel.

Sharhoud missile manufacturing site IDF Spokesperson

The IDF stated that the site that was struck is part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime’s surface-to-surface missile production industry, which is intended to manufacture thousands of missiles in the coming years.

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Iranian territory and began striking storage facilities containing long-range surface-to-surface missiles, known as “Khorramshahr,” in the Yazd area.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that approximately 30 IAF fighter jets, with guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran on Sunday with over 60 munitions.

Missile launchers were struck in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz. Strikes were also conducted on military sites involved in the production of aerial defense batteries, the ‘Third Brigade’ UAV command center, and a UAV storage facility near the command center.