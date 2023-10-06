The main road to the Gav Hahar region of Samaria, which passes through the Palestinian Authority town of Huwara, has now been blocked for almost seven hours. The closure comes at a time when many of the residents are rushing to prepare for the upcoming Shabbat (Sabbath) and holiday of Simchat Torah.

Hundreds of Arabs are rioting and setting tires on fire on the road within the town. The Red Crescent reported 51 injured so far by riot control munitions and live fire from Israeli forces. Dozens of residents of the Gav Hahar region are now protesting at the Yitzhar Junction on the outskirts of the town, demanding the opening of the road immediately.

Menachem Ben-Shahar, one of the leaders of the Israeli protesters, commented: "Residents arrived at the new bridge of the Huwara bypass at Greater Yitzhar Junction and entered one of the first houses in the town and held afternoon prayers there.''

''It is an intolerable situation that on the eve of a holiday we have been besieged for many hours, because of a terrorist's funeral procession. General [Yehuda] Fuch's security policy has gone bankrupt and exacted a heavy price in blood from the people of Israel, so he should take off his uniform and go home now."

Social media messages circulated in Samaria communities are calling for Israeli residents to come to the area and push through the IDF roadblock.