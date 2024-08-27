Miriam Yered, a resident of Yitzhar in Samaria who was on her way home Monday night, encountered a planned ambush of terrorists on the main road in Huwara, and only narrowly escaped after her vehicle was severely damaged and shards of glass flew into her face.

"The incident happened almost as I was leaving Huwara. They probably spotted me at the entrance to the city and prepared in advance for an organized attack. They ran at me from both directions with stones in their hands and tried to jump on the vehicle while pelting it with stones at point-blank range. They didn't throw from a distance but really tried to stop me and threw stones with all their strength. They were all bare-faced, which deepened the feeling that they knew they had nothing to fear."

"I got out by a miracle. Every part of the car was hit, stones flew past my head, the front lights were broken, and the metal was damaged. Only the front windows somehow remained intact. Glass shards flew at me, but somehow I managed to put my foot on the gas and speed away before they succeeded in blocking the road."

"Throughout the entire village, there was no military presence at all, and so far, I have not received any report that the rioters were arrested or neutralized. They are probably wandering freely and could at attack again at any moment," she added.

Despite the severe incident, she does not intend to stop driving on the Samaria's roads: "Retreat and fleeing are not the solution to terrorism and as can be seen, they only cause it to intensify. I call on the residents of Samaria to continue driving with pride in Huwara, and to demand that the security forces launch a broad and uncompromising operation to conquer the terrorist nests in the city. If we contain and ignore it now, the terror will quickly spread to the bypass road and the communities themselves."