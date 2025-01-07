The Jerusalem District Court has ordered the seizure of 20 million shekels from the funds of the Palestinian Authority following a lawsuit filed by the Yaniv family, who lost their two sons, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, in a shooting attack in Huwara about two years ago.

According to reports, the lawsuit was filed last week and included a request for a temporary seizure order on Palestinian Authority funds held by Israel totaling 20 million shekels, in accordance with the law to compensate terror victims.

The family argued in their lawsuit that Palestinian officials openly declare that payments to terrorists are a supreme value for the Palestinian people, and even if the Palestinian Authority is left with only one shekel, it will pay it to martyrs and prisoners. The reward policy of the Palestinian Authority was described by Judge Amit in a ruling concerning anonymous individuals, in which the Palestinian Authority's claims that its payments are 'social' were rejected.

The family's father, Shalom Yaniv, responded: "Nothing can return our loved ones to us and nothing will bring peace to our souls. However, the seizure of the funds is the start of justice for us as a family and for terror victims. It is a just and rightful action that every family affected by a terror attack should send the message that financiers of terror will also pay economically. Alongside the seizure, Israel must also work on the expulsion of terrorists in a firm and decisive way."