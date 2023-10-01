MKs from Religious Zionist and Likud parties addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and National Security Committee Chairman Zvika Fogel, demanding to change the policy against Jews who ascend the Temple Mount.

In a letter signed by Knesset members Simcha Rothman, Ariel Kallner, Tally Gotliv, Ohad Tal, Amit Halevi and Dan Illouz, they state: "Last week, the entire nation of Israel, and us among them, was shocked to discover a new reality in country where Jews praying in the center of the first Hebrew city – Tel Aviv – were beaten and humiliated, while the Israeli police stood by."

"At the same time, the police use harsh violence against Jews on the Temple Mount, the source of our identity and the purpose of our national existence.

"This reality, after two thousand years of exile, cannot be tolerated in a Jewish state. We ask for this to be clarified as soon as possible and, if necessary, to convene a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the issue," the MKs demanded.