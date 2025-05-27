The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement condemning National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount.

Ben Gvir often ascends the Temple Mount; Monday's visit was in honor of Jerusalem Day - the day that Israel, following a war forced on it by its Arab neighbors, took control of historically Jewish areas in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

The Qatari statement claimed that “the repeated attempts by the occupation to undermine the religious and historical status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque constitute a provocation to more than a billion Muslims around the world.”

In this context, the Qatari Foreign Ministry warned that the policies of the Israeli government in the “occupied Palestinian territories,” including what it called “the brutal and ongoing war of mass destruction in the Gaza Strip,” will inevitably lead to an escalation of violence and chaos in the region and harm efforts to implement the two-state solution and achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take urgent and effective measures to force Israel to comply with decisions by international institutions.