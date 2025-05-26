MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism), member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, ascended the Temple Mount Monday morning in honor of Jerusalem Day and raised the Israeli flag at the site.

Succot joined thousands who ascended the Mount to mark Jerusalem’s liberation day. During the visit, he prayed for victory in the war and the return of the hostages.

“58 years after the call ‘The Temple Mount is in our hands,’ we continue their path,” he said. “Today there are more Jews here than Arabs, and I am excited to return here again, to this holy Mount, to connect to the roots and sources, and to pray for the people of Israel, for victory, and for the return of the hostages.”

Succot added, “The enormous change on the Mount would not have happened without the many worshipers who come repeatedly, the Temple Mount Administration, and Minister Ben Gvir. Jewish sovereignty on the Temple Mount is essential – spiritually, nationally, and practically. The people of Israel will win and rule over all the areas of their Land.”

Succot also ascended the Temple Mount during the recent Passover holiday, when he was documented bowing in prayer.

Watch the Hebrew video:

