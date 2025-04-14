A total of 445 Jews have ascended the Temple Mount since the start of the Passover holiday, representing a rise of tens of percentage points since last year, when just 345 Jews ascended the Mount.

Hundreds of the visitors prayed the morning prayers and the special Hallel prayer at the site, as well as the Mussaf prayer and the afternoon prayers. The groups involved in organizing the visits explained: "If in the past, the visits to the Mount were accompanied by yelling by the Murabitat, who screamed at the Jewish groups, today the visits are comfortable, the police officers treat the Jewish visitors nicely, and you can pray calmly."

"The result that we see, when there is a rise in the number of Jews visiting the Temple Mount, is the direct result of the National Security Minister's policy, which is very different from the policy which was kept in past years.

"The policy is to allow freedom of religion to Jews in every location, including on the Temple Mount, and Jews may continue to do this in the future as well."

Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir added: "The Temple Mount is a sovereign area in the State of Israel's capital city. There is no law which allows discriminatory racist behavior towards Jews on the Temple Mount, or in any other place in Israel, and this is how Minister Ben Gvir has acted and instructed the police."

Since Ben Gvir took office, the hours during which Jews are permitted to enter have been expanded, Jews have been permitted to bow on the Mount, and verbal prayers have been permitted.

Meanwhile, during the Jewish visitors' hours, Jews were documented praying the silent "Amida" prayer and the Priestly Blessing at the site.