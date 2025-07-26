Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail, a commander in the headquarters of the Bint Jbeil sector of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Ismail was involved in efforts to rehabilitate the terrorist organization in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist's activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."