סוכות בהר הבית מנהלת הר הבית

The Hamas terror organization issued a statement on Thursday condemning MK Tzvi Succot's (Religious Zionists) visit to the Temple Mount, where he prostrated and prayed.

"The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers, with the participation of the extremist terrorist 'Tzvi Succot,' under heavy security protection from the occupation army and police, constitutes a continuation of the occupation's frantic attempts to Judaize and seize Islamic holy sites," the statement read.

Hamas added: "We assure Ben-Gvir and other extremist occupation leaders that all of the occupation's measures against our land and holy sites will disappear with its inevitable demise, and that they will not succeed in changing the Arab-Islamic identity of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"We call on the sons of our Arab and Islamic nation to rise up in support of their people who are steadfast in Palestine, defending the first Qiblah (direction of prayer) of Muslims and the nation's holy sites and constants. We demand that the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation take urgent action and take measures to protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Succot responded: "The days of fear are over. For years, there were no prayers on the Temple Mount out of fear of the enemy, and there is no reason for the reign of fear to continue. We will not be deterred by terror organizations, and we will continue Jewish possession and sovereignty over all the areas of our land until the enemy is destroyed."