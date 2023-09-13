National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday night commented on the hearing which was held at the Supreme Court on the petitions against the reduction of the reasonableness standard.

"Today's hearing at the Supreme Court revealed, first and foremost, Israeli pride. Today we saw the Supreme Court hold a poignant and dignified discussion on a fundamental and important issue for the image and future of the State of Israel," he said.

Gantz added, "Especially today, I felt proud to be Israeli and proud of our strong judicial system. Today we also received an illustration of how much Israel needs a Basic Law on legislation - deep, substantial and responsible, which will regulate the rules of the game, and which will pass with broad consensus. The hearing showed us how critical effective judicial criticism is for the decisions made by elected officials, and how critical the need for checks and balances is for the needs of the public, for the ethical behavior and the professionalism of the public service. This is what is at stake."

Gantz continued and said that “the coup d'état and the [reduction of the] reasonableness standard - God forbid, could lead to the erasure of the Declaration of Independence, to the erasure of its values and principles, to the blurring of the founding document of all of us. This is what we are fighting for, and these principles should be the basis of our agreements."

"At the end of this day, I would like to emphasize that if there is a way to reach agreements that will also regulate the constitutional rules of operation - I will be there. At the same time, I will stand resolutely against any attempt to politicize the judicial system or damage the deep principles of fundamental democracy."

"I was there from the first moment, I was there a week ago when the President contacted me, and I will be there in the future as well. It doesn't matter what my political interest is, nor does it matter what reason brings Netanyahu and the coalition there. The integrity of the people of Israel and our society within a Jewish, democratic and liberal state, are more important than any narrow interest. No matter what the judges' decision is, whatever it is - we must respect it. Without the rule of law, without the supremacy of the law, there is no rule of law, and there is no legitimacy to rule. The Prime Minister has a responsibility to say this explicitly in his voice and is expected to restrain and condemncoalition members who speak out against the authority of the court. It's a sharp and dangerous slope."

"Before a legal discussion on the powers of the Supreme Court, we have a national and social crisis here that we must address. And before any law or legal discussion, we must remain a strong and cohesive society," Gantz concluded.