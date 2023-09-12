The appeals for and against the Supreme Court striking down the reasonability standard amendment have begun, with the entire Supreme Court present for the arguments.

The government's representatives are being represented by private council due to differences of opinion with the attorney general.

The first to argue at the hearing will be the representative of the Knesset and a private lawyer on behalf of MK Simcha Rothman. Then the lawyer Bombach will argue his arguments, then the representatives of the Attorney General. After that, the representatives of the petitioners against the law will present their arguments.

The ruling is not expected to be published today.