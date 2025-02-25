President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent turned podcaster, would serve as deputy to newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Patel and Bongino on Monday night, and added: "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our cooperation in fighting organized crime and international terrorism and in ensuring transparent government."

In a video from his podcast from April 2023, which has resurfaced on social media, Bongino praises the Israeli government's attempted judicial reform legislation, which was suspended several months later following the October 7th Massacre.

"The judicial system in Israel is a total mess," Bongino stated and explained how it is what he referred to as a "super legislator."

He noted that "liberals love this, because just like in the US, the legal field in Israel is dominated by the Libs, and there's nothing the Libs love more than a super legislator in black robes."

He concludes: "This is a huge opportunity for us to learn from them (the Israelis). Netanyahu's government is getting a little shaky on this. I hope they don't. They need this judicial reform, and they need it now."