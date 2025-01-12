The haredi political parties issued an ultimatum to pass the compromise judicial reform deal reached last week by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Kan Reshet Bet reported that the haredi parties have agreed to pass the first part of the deal, the part dealing with the changes to the Judicial Selection Committee that removes the Supreme Court's veto power over new members of the court. However, they are conditioning their support for the second part of the deal establishing differences between how Basic Laws and normal laws are passed and the limits of judicial review of Basic Laws, on the passage of the Draft Law enshrining exemptions from military service for haredi yeshiva students in law.

National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz criticized the outline in a video address posted yesterday (Saturday) but said it should still be considered for the sake of national unity.

Gantz accused Sa'ar of Levin of bringing Israel "back to October 6" by publishing their compromise outline on the divisive judicial reform issue while the war in Gaza continues. However, he stated, "It's clear to all of us—Israel must focus on fighting its enemies, not internal conflicts. Therefore, for the sake of the country, I call for a discussion on the Judicial Appointments Committee proposal between coalition and opposition representatives to explore if agreements can be reached."

Gantz set three conditions for supporting the proposal: "First - we should elect a president for the Supreme Court, and not act with a 'sword on our neck;' The second – a substantive debate should be held on the basis of this proposal, but we will not accept it as 'one size fits all.' There are a number of gaps and question marks that we need to discuss; and the third and most important – stopping all proposals that harm democracy in the current Knesset."