The beloved month of Elul is the last month of the year and during these special days, charged with a unique spiritual energy, we focus on preparation for the upcoming Days of Awe.

These are days of special Divine mercy, designed for repentance and deep spiritual work.

Elul stands for "I am to my beloved and my beloved is to me," and rapprochement with our true Beloved – our Creator – is the theme of this month.

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on everything Elul! Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman contemplate the great challenge of Elul for all seekers of G-d.