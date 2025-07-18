The Torah portion of Pinchas introduces a new type of leader, for a new generation.

Now begins the era of the Land of Israel, which will not be about being led by Heaven, but rather about man making the first move...man taking the initiative for the honor of God.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman connect the dots between every aspect of this amazing Torah portion, to find that they all flow around one great theme: continuity and the sanctification of change.

Parashat Pinchas is all about how to channel transformative moments into lasting holiness.