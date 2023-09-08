First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House announced Thursday.

The first lady had been isolating in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since Monday evening, when she first tested positive for the virus.

The White House noted that President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 daily since the first lady’s diagnosis.

Jill Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August of last year while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She later tested positive for a rebound case of the virus.

The President himself tested positive in July of last year. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again in a rebound infection, as his wife did.