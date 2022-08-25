US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for a rebound case of COVID-19, her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Biden, who is currently in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, tested positive again for the virus with an antigen test. She tested negative during a routine test on Tuesday.

Donohue said the First Lady has not had a reemergence of symptoms. She added that a "small number of close contacts" with whom Biden had recent contact have been notified.

The First Lady first tested positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. At the time, she had what was described as "cold-like symptoms" and was put on a cycle of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which can trigger a rebound case of COVID-19 in some people several days after a negative test result.

President Joe Biden tested negative Wednesday, a White House official told CNN. Following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he will mask for 10 days indoors because he is considered a close contact, the official said.

The President himself tested positive on July 21. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again in a rebound infection, as his wife did.