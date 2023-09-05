First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, her communications director said in a statement.

The First Lady “is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the statement added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a separate statement, “Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative.”

She added that President Biden “will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in August of last year while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She later tested positive for a rebound case of the virus.

The President himself tested positive in July of last year. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again in a rebound infection, as his wife did.