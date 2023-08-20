Morris Moshe Bambron, who has been missing for over a week, was found alive and well on Sunday near the Sea of ​​Galilee by the Israel Dog Unit organization.

The 30-year-old Bambron was hiking the Israel Trail and had been out of contact since August 12. The heat wave at the time was considered a threat to his life.

The organization's volunteers began searching for him, and today, he was located on the Israel Trail, safe and sound.

The organization says that the information about the last place he was seen reached the organization's call center, which allowed volunteers to focus on that area until they found him.

When he was located, he said that his mobile phone got wet and malfunctioned, preventing him from making contact or being traced by cellular signal.