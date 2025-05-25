After days of intense searches across various parts of the country, several missing persons have been located in good health, bringing relief to their families and the teams involved in the rescue efforts.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, in coordination with the Israel Police and hundreds of Samaria residents, successfully located 33-year-old Hagai Kahah, who had been missing since May 21, 2025. Kahah was found in good health and spirits after four days of extensive search operations. The search went through Shabbat due to fear that Hagai was in mortal danger.

At the same time, volunteers responded to an urgent call from the Lod Police Station regarding the disappearance of three children, aged 11–13, who had gone missing on Friday, May 23. Fearing for the children's safety, the volunteers joined other emergency services in the city to search both urban and open areas using specialized equipment and methods. Thanks to their coordinated efforts, the children were located safely and in good health.

In another case, 15-year-old Shimon Nabul, who was reported missing on May 25 from the Tzfat area, was found in central Israel in good condition. The Israel Dog Unit conducted intensive search efforts, including field inquiries and information dissemination, both in the Tzfat region and the central part of the country, ultimately leading to a successful outcome.

The organization published a special message of thanks to the public for helping to disseminate the photos of the missing persons, which formed a critical element of the search operation.