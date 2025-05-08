On Wednesday, Israeli search and rescue teams carried out a large-scale operation to locate Itamar Shelzinger, a Haifa resident who has been missing for 600 days.

The search was centered in the forested area near the town of Ein Hod, where Shelzinger, 33, was last seen. Participating in the effort were the Israel Police, the Magnus Search and Rescue Company, and the Israel Dog Unit (IDU)—a nonprofit organization specializing in working dogs.

Rescue teams deployed a wide range of advanced equipment, including drones, horses, ATVs, canine units, and specialized software to meticulously track and document the operation.

“There has never been a search effort like this in this case,” said IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov. “After 600 days, we are finally preparing to search this area properly.”

Shelzinger disappeared on September 22, 2023, just days before the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war. He was last seen driving through the Arab-majority town of Ein Hod, where his vehicle crashed into a closed gate and overturned. When emergency responders arrived, he was gone without a trace.

Ahead of the renewed search, Itamar’s father, Gadi Shelzinger, addressed the rescue teams: “I want to thank you all in advance for the immense effort here. All of us pray that you will bring back good tidings.”