תיעוד: ירי לאור יום בנמל יפו דוברות המשטרה

Abed Qazaz was murdered by several masked assailants in October 2021 at the Jaffa Port as part of a conflict between Arab crime organizations.

The incident was investigated by the Tel Aviv District Police, which began to collect evidence using technological means, and police personnel who cracked the case.

The investigation found that three Jaffa residents and a resident of Ramla allegedly planned and carried out the assassination of the victim. As the investigation progressed, four suspects involved in the murder were arrested. Since one of the suspects fled to the Palestinian Authority following the murder, a special operation by police forces led to his arrest.

The prosecution intends to indict the suspects within the coming days and request for them to be held until the end of the legal process against them.