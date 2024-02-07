זירת הפיצוץ בפתח תקווה תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A man in his early thirties was seriously injured today (Wednesday) in a car explosion in the city of Petah Tikva.

He was taken in an intensive care unit to Beilinson Medical Center while continuing to receive medical treatment, in serious condition with multi-system trauma.

Magen Dvid Adom (MDA) paramedic Issachar Weiss said, "We arrived at the scene with large forces. We saw a number of burning vehicles and thick smoke, near one of the vehicles that was in the middle of the road was a 30-year-old man was lying unconscious and suffering from multi-system damage."

"We immediately started initial medical treatment in the field. And we evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital while continuing medical treatment whILE his condition was serious."

The explosion is believed to be criminal in nature and to have been an assassination attempt.