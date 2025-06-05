Chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu Avigdor Lieberman claims that Israel is arming militias identifying with ISIS in the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli government is sending weapons to a group of criminals and offenders who identify with ISIS, at the instruction of the Prime Minister," Liberman claimed in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

He added, "I suspect this did not pass cabinet approval. This was while knowing the head of the ISA, but I don't know how much the Chief of Staff is in the loop."

The ISA refused to comment on the allegations.

The Prime Minister's office stated: "Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways and recommendations from all heads of the security establishment."