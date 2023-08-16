Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today (Wednesday) visited the Flotilla 13 (“Shayetet 13”) unit of the Israeli Navy.

Gallant was greeted by the commander of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral David Sa'ar Salama, and the commander of Flotilla 13, Lieutenant Colonel A, and other commanders in the unit.

During the visit, Minister Gallant was shown the unique operational performance of the fleet in recent months, which earned the fleet commendation of the Chief of Staff.

Gallant participated in the sailing of a ship together with the commander of the corps and the commander of the flotilla and held a discussion with the soldiers on the various operational issues they encounter.

"The Navy is a determined, high-quality, organized, and professional force, and it has a high-quality chain of command. The units of the force have significant operational achievements that contribute greatly to Israel's security," Gallant said during the visit.

He added: "In the face of the rhetoric of our enemies, we are seriously preparing for any scenario - in the air, at sea, and on land. Don't let the background noise distract you from the most important task: maintaining the security of the country and the peace of its citizens."