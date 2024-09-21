Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded Saturday to a strike on Friday that eliminated several senior members of Hezbollah.

"The impressive IDF attack in Beirut destroyed Hezbollah’s operational command chain, brought important closure for the State of Israel, for the IDF, and personally - for me as well," he said.

"Exactly 27 years ago, in September 1997, 12 of my comrades and subordinates from Shayetet 13 fell in the fierce battle in Ansariyeh when they went out for an operational mission in the depths of Lebanon under the command of Lt. Col. Yossi Korkin, of blessed memory," Gallant said.

"The Shayetet disaster occurred a few months after I completed my role as unit commander. I vividly remember the swift drive from the Gaza Division, which I then commanded, to the Shayetet base in Atlit - those were particularly difficult hours. From then until today, I embrace the bereaved families, visit the graves of the soldiers, and proudly remember their heroism every day," he said.

"The commanders of that Hezbollah terror ambush were Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi. Yesterday, they were eliminated while engaged in preparing additional terror activities against the State of Israel. That score is settled. This is our commitment to the fallen and their loved ones, this is our commitment to residents of the north, and this is a clear and unambiguous message to all our enemies.''