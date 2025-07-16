A Jew attacked by an Arab security guard at a streetcar stop in 2022 is now suspected of criminal activity, while the attacker was released without any proceedings against him.

The incident occurred on Bar-Ilan Street in the capital, when the Arab security guard attacked the Jew, knocked down his cell phone, hit him in the face, and caused him sprains and bruises.

Although the police received the attacker's details on the same day, the investigation file against him was closed months later on grounds of "no suspects found." Due to an appeal filed by attorney Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu legal aid organization, the case was reopened - but when the security guard was finally summoned for investigation, he chose to file a counter-complaint against the victim, claiming the Jew attacked him.

As a result, the victim himself was investigated under warning and a criminal file was opened against him. In recent weeks, the final decision was made: both files - against the security guard and against the Jew - were closed on grounds of "lack of evidence."

Attorney Bleicher called the case 'first-rate judicial absurdity.' "Not only did the victim not see justice, but he remains with a criminal record while his attacker got off free. Such police conduct creates dangerous deterrence against filing complaints - especially from the victims."

He claims the "automatic counter-complaint" phenomenon has become a regular method of attackers, especially minorities attacking Jews. "It's a way to deter victims, and it is enabled because the police accept the counter-complaint without exercising discretion," he emphasized.

Another appeal has recently been filed demanding to change the closure reason in the file against the victim from "lack of evidence" to "lack of guilt" - to erase the criminal record, and also to order the reopening of proceedings against the attacking security guard.

"If the police do not change their procedures and stop giving the victim a criminal record just because a false complaint was filed against him - they will pave the way for continued lawlessness and harm to innocent citizens," declared Bleicher.

The Honenu organization warns that such cases have become a phenomenon, especially when Jews are attacked. "The injustice cries to heaven - it's time for the police to wake up and protect the victims, not betray them."