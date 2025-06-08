The Israeli defense establishment has been preparing for the arrival of the "Freedom Flotilla" ship "Madleen," which is planning on breaking Israel's naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, and the Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit has been practicing for various possible scenarios.

The Madleen carries 12 pro-Palestinian activists from the UK, France, Sweden, and other countries. Among them are French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham.

The Navy has recently practiced dealing with the approaching ship. Before its arrival in Israel's territorial waters, the Navy will contact the ship's passengers and warn them that they are entering Israeli territory without authorization.

The Navy's personnel have received clear instructions: the sailors will call on the flotilla's organizers to turn around. If they do so, they will be sent on their way. If they do not, Shayetet 13 commandos will take over the ship and sail it to the port of Ashdod.

Earlier in the day, Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian activist on board the Madleen, reported that the ship's navigation and communications had been disrupted and blamed it on Israel, claiming the IDF was preparing to intercept or attack it.

Before that, Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to prevent the vessel from reaching Gaza and to employ any operational means necessary to do so. The aim is to prevent a breach of the blockade, which Israel says is intended to stop weapons from reaching Hamas.

“Israel will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza, which is primarily aimed at preventing the transfer of weapons to Hamas — a murderous terrorist organization that is holding our hostages and committing war crimes,” Katz stated.

He added, “I have instructed the IDF to ensure that the ‘Madleen’ flotilla does not reach Gaza. To Greta the antisemite and her Hamas propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: turn around — you will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terrorist organizations — by sea, air, or land.”