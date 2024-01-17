Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit in Atlit on Wednesday, where he was hosted by the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy VADM David Saar Salama, Commander of the Shayetet 13 unit, Col. A., and commanders in the unit.

Minister Gallant was briefed on the unit’s activities since the start of the war in Gaza, including operations conducted against Hamas targets above and under the ground. He also held a discussion with troops serving in both mandatory and reserve duty.

“We will continue fighting until we achieve victory – until we defeat the Hamas terrorist organization - removing all of its significant military and governing capabilities in Gaza,” Gallant told the commandos.

Regarding the hostages, the Minister stated: We have no right to stop fighting as long as there are hostages in Gaza. The only way to bring them back is via military pressure because Hamas only responds to the use of force.”

He added: “In northern Gaza, we are dismantling their [Hamas] capabilities, dismantling their battalion frameworks. This enables an IDF brigade to maneuver from place to place – Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia. The same goes for areas in the center of the Gaza Strip, and we will achieve this in Khan Younis as well.

“In Khan Yunis, we operate differently – it’s a cross-stage effort (operations that take place in multiple phases of the war). There, we focus on reaching Hamas’ leadership and on the hostage issue."

Minister Gallant concluded: “The end of this war – whenever it may be – will be based on our achievements. This will include destroying Hamas’ ability to operate with military and governing capabilities. We will maintain freedom of operation.”