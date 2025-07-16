U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee publicly criticized Ireland’s proposed legislation to criminalize the import of goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Did the Irish fall into a vat of Guinness & propose something so stupid that it would be attributed to act of diplomatic intoxication?" he tweeted.

"It will harm Arabs as much as Israelis. Sober up Ireland! Call Israel & say you’re sorry!” Huckabee concluded.

The controversial bill, titled the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) 2025, is expected to pass in the coming weeks, potentially making Ireland the first EU member state to legally ban the import of goods produced in Jewish communities located in territories incorrectly considered to be 'occupied Palestinian land.'