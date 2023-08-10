The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah terror organization, announced on Thursday the organization's commander in the al-Ein "refugee" camp, Amir Khalifa, was eliminated overnight. According to the organization, Khalifa was killed by the IDF in the village of Zawata, west of Shechem (Nablus). The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry confirmed that the terrorist was eliminated.

The organization also reported that at around 4:00 AM, a heavy gunbattle broke out between the organization's terrorists and IDF soldiers.

According to the Arabic Wafa news agency, the terrorist's brother claimed that the ambush was carried out by the IDF, which lured the terrorist out of the el-Ein and killed him.

He added that his brother was "wanted by the occupation forces for two years and survived several assassination attempts by Israeli special forces."