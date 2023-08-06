The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority condemned statements by the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who supported the suspects in the death of a Palestinian rioter in the village of Burka and called for an investigation of the Arab rioters as well.

"My policy is clear. Anyone who defends himself from throwing stones should receive a commendation. I expect from the police chief Uzi Levy to advance the investigation quickly and to carry out a comprehensive investigation also of all the Arab rioters who threw stones and tried to murder Jews," said Ben-Gvir.

In a statement published Sunday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Ben-Gvir's statement "another call that encourages the terrorist settlers to commit more murders of Palestinian residents and a call to justify the release of the killers on the grounds of self-defense as he claims."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warns the Israeli government against releasing the "murderers and criminals", continuing to arm the settlers, and escalating their attacks against the Palestinian settlements.

According to the language of the announcement, "Ben-Gvir's statements are further confirmation that ministers in the Israeli government are backing terrorist operatives in the settlements, supporting them, clearing them of guilt and protecting them."

It is also claimed that this "illustrates the extent of the apartheid implemented by the occupying authorities in the (West) Bank through two systems of law, one applied against the Palestinian resident who is arrested without giving a reason, while at the same time, the other law provides protection to the terrorist settlers."