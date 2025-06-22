The IAF on Sunday morning began a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran.

According to a statement, on Sunday morning the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralized the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago.

The attacks come after at least 30 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel shortly after 7:00 AM Sunday morning. Defense systems managed to intercept the majority of the missiles.

Missile impacts were reported in Be'er Ya'akov, Ness Ziona, Tel Aviv, and Haifa — where impacts were documented without prior air raid warnings. According to MDA, 16 people were injured, including a 30-year-old man who was moderately injured by shrapnel and 15 others with minor injuries.

Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital reported five lightly injured individuals, including two children, were brought to its emergency room due to the missile barrage.

Firefighting teams are operating at the various scenes and have extinguished several fires caused by direct hits.