During the missile launches from Iran toward Israeli territory on Sunday morning, no sirens were sounded in Haifa.

Despite this, an initial inquiry suggests that a projectile fall was identified in the city.

"The possibility that there was an issue with the interceptor is being looked into," the IDF clarified later Sunday morning. "There was no malfunction in the alert system and a previous warning had been issued to the area."

"The incident is under review."

At least 30 missiles were launched after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems managed to intercept most of the missiles.

Magen David Adom reported at least ten impact sites. Twenty people were injured, including: a 30-year-old man who was moderately injured by shrapnel, and 19 in light condition. Ichilov Hospital reported that five people with light injuries, including two children, had arrived for treatment.

In addition to the impact in Haifa, missile impacts were reported in Be'er Ya'akov, Ness Ziona, and Tel Aviv.