After 18 days, the heat wave which has affected Israel in the last few weeks, it is finally expected to come to an end on Sunday.

According to the forecast, temperatures will return to almost seasonal average and relief will be felt from the heat. Until then, the heat wave will continue and only on Saturday will temperatures decrease.

On Thursday, Tisha B'av, the heavy heat wave will continue. It will be hot and dry in the mountains and the interior of the country, and muggy on the coastal strip. There will be heavy, and even extreme, heat in most areas of the country. Heavy heat is expected in the mountains, the coastal plains, in the lowlands, and the northern Negev desert. In the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the Arava, the heat is expected to be heavy to extreme.

On Friday, the weather in the mountains and inland will be hot and dry, and muggy in the coastal strip. Heavy heat to extreme heat will affect most areas of the country.

On Saturday, the heat wave will weaken, but temperatures will still exceed seasonal averages and will be hot and dry in the mountains and muggy in the coastal plains. Heavy heat is expected to remain in most areas of the country. The heat is expected to be moderate to heavy in the mountains, heavy in the coastal plain, the lowlands, and the northern Negev. It will be heavy to extreme in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the Arava.

On Sunday the heat wave will come to an end, with a drop in temperatures, and the heat will lighten to seasonal average. There will be moderate heat in the mountains, moderate to heavy heat in in the coastal plains, lowlands, and northern Negev, and heavy heat in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

Though the heat wave will end, temperatures around the country will remain slightly higher than average for the season, and the weather will still be hot. In addition, temperatures are expected to rise again on Monday and Tuesday next week.