Light snow began to fall on Sunday evening in Jerusalem, Samaria and northern Israel.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon held a situation assessment with the participation of senior municipal officials and security and rescue agencies in the city. The mayor instructed schools to open at 9:00 AM, including special education, daycare centers, kindergartens, schools and welfare institutions.

To help parents, educational institutions will open earlier and accept students who wish to arrive earlier: daycare centers will accept young children from 8:00 AM. Kindergartens and schools will open at 8:30 AM. Transportation to educational institutions will be adjusted according to the starting time at schools.

The weather forecaster reported after the situation assessment: During the night, there is a chance of very light snow in Jerusalem, which is not expected to pile, or will accumulate only to a thin layer. In addition, there is concern of ice forming on the roads and sidewalks and the Jerusalem Municipality is taking more precautions.

Earlier this evening, weather forecasters from Meteo-Tech published the weather forecast for the coming days; which will be extremely cold.

Tonight, he predicts local rainfall mainly on the coastal plain, the lowlands and the northern Negev, and light snow may fall in areas above 600 meters high.

On Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures lower than average. Local rainfall will continue to fall in the central and southern areas and light snow may fall in the higher areas by noon. Through the night, low temperatures (below 4 degrees Celsius / 39 Farenheit) is expected throughout the country.

Tuesday morning will be very cold, but weather will stabilize throughout the day and temperatures will rise slightly, although they will continue to be below the seasonal average. At night, temperatures will drop again in susceptible areas.

On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy to fair, with a further increase in temperatures, reaching close to the seasonal average. However, colder temperatures are expected in sensitive areas throughout the night.

The weather forecaster added that there is a chance of a little more snow in Jerusalem, with a chance of it reaching 1-3 centimeters. In the north of the country, there is a chance of snow in places as low as 400-500 meters above sea level, depending on the amount of precipitation.