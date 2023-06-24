A terrorist on Friday night opened fire towards Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya Crossing, injuring two people.

A civilian security guard who was at the scene suffered light injuries and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for treatment. The forces returned fire and eliminated the terrorist, whose death was declared at the scene.

The terrorist has been named as Atzkhak Egloni, a 16-year-old resident of Kafr 'Aqab and an Israeli citizen. According to security sources, he had a clean record.

Security forces found and confiscated the M-16 which the terrorist used to carry out the attack, along with several magazines which he had used. Jerusalem District police commander Doron Turgeman held a situational assessment and said, "The identification of the terrorist who opened fire was immediate, and the forces at the crossing acted in a precise and professional fashion until the completion of the necessary action in order to neutralize the terrorist. The forces who acted at the checkpoint completed this event properly, as is expected of them."

MDA paramedics Tair Asis and Yair Grestel said, "When we received the report of the terror attack, we were near the site, and we arrived quickly. We saw two men fully conscious, one of them came over to us, to the ambulance, with an injury to the palm of his hand from the shrapnel. We provided him with medical treatment, bandaged the injury and evacuated him to the hospital in light condition. The second man suffered a light injury and after treatment at the scene we evacuated him for continued tests and treatment to the hospital, in light condition."