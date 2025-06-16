Watch: IAF strikes Iranian fighter jets on the tarmac

An IAF aircraft flying over Tehran on Monday struck a pair of F-14 fighter jets at an airport in Tehran. These jets were intended, among other things, to intercept IAF aircraft.

Additionally, the IAF struck and thwarted an attempt to launch UAVs toward the State of Israel.

In recent days, IAF aircraft tracked a launch cell, identified them deploying UAV launchers and weapons on the ground.

IDF strikes a launch cell preparing to launch UAVs at Israel IDF Spokesperson

In the strike, the launch cell was eliminated, and the launchers were neutralized minutes before they could launch toward Israeli territory.