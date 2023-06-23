Gunfire was heard on Friday evening near the community of Avnei Hefetz in Samaria. There were no injuries or damages.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IDF troops who searched the area found bullet casings. The soldiers are continuing to search the area for suspects.

According to Palestinian Arab sources, the soldiers entered Tulkarm, which is close to the scene of the shooting, and confiscated surveillance cameras in an attempt to track down the perpetrators.

Earlier on Friday, a 40-year-old Israeli woman brandished a knife at IDF soldiers stationed at Tapuah Junction in Samaria.

She was shot in her lower body, and suffered moderate injuries.

The woman is thought to be suffering from psychological conditions. The incident is suspected to be an attempted suicide.

