The casket of Israeli embassy employee Yaron Lischinsky, who was murdered together with his girlfriend and fellow employee, Sarah Milgrim, in a terror attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, will arrive on Friday afternoon in Israel.

The casket will be met by representatives of Lischinsky's family and Foreign Ministry officials who will hold a short memorial service at the airport. Per the family's request, the ceremony will be private, and press or photographers will not be permitted.

Following the ceremony, the casket will be taken for burial in Israel.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the Israeli mission in Washington accompanied the family throughout the transfer and took care of all the arrangements. "We share in the family's deep sorrow and stand with it in these difficult moments," the official statement read.