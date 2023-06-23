A had to be rescued using a tractor after the animal became spooked and leaped into a swimming pool in Pasco County, Florida.

Mo attempted to jump over the pool in his owner's yard and ended up trapped in the water, unable to get over the pool walls.

Fire and rescue services, together with animal rescue workers, put Mo in a harness and used a small tractor to lift him out of the pool and put him back on dry land.

The horse’s owner, Cindy Buckel, was grateful for the rescue.

“He goes, ‘I can leap over that, I guess,’ and next thing we know, he’s in the pool,” Buckel told CBS 47. “It was kind of a beautiful leap into the pool. I mean, he would’ve gotten a 10 if it was a diving thing.”

She told her equine friend that he was a "survivor" after his ordeal.

County officials stated that Mo is in good condition following his rescue.