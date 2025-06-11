On June 5, a federal jury convicted Tiron Alexander, 35, of wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretenses, the US Justice Department reported Tuesday.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from 2018 to 2024, Alexander booked free flights on an airline carrier’s website that were only available to pilots and flight attendants. In total, Alexander flew on 34 flights with the airline carrier without paying for any of them by posing as a flight attendant who worked for other airlines.

Over the 34 flights, Alexander claimed through the airline carrier’s website application process — a process that required an applicant to select whether they were a pilot or flight attendant and provide their employer, date of hire, and badge number information — that he worked for seven different airlines and had approximately 30 different badge numbers and dates of hire.

The evidence at trial also showed that Alexander posed as a flight attendant on three other airline carriers. Ultimately, Alexander booked more than 120 free flights by falsely claiming to be a flight attendant.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25, 2025.