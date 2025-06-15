הרמטכ"ל בהערכת מצב בחיל האוויר צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment in the IAF Underground Operations Center with the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Israeli Air Force Chief of Staff, Head of Aerial Operations, and additional senior commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff visited the defense and offense departments during the Israeli Air Force strikes in Tehran and expressed his deep appreciation for their actions.

"The offensive operations we are conducting in Iran are reshaping the strategic reality of the State of Israel. We are removing an existential threat and reinforcing our security," Zamir stated.

He noted that "The IDF, through the Israeli Air Force, has paved the way to Tehran and is striking the regime’s infrastructure and nuclear program with precision and scale beyond what the enemy had anticipated."

The Chief of Staff added that the "defense and home front effort is critical. I extend my condolences to the families of those killed and call on everyone to continue acting responsibly and to follow the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command. A strong home front gives us the strength to carry on with our mission."

He pledged that "we will continue to act with determination, strength, responsibility, and in full cooperation with all security branches - until all our objectives are achieved."