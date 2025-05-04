Rabbi Sholom Dovber Lipskar, a pioneering rabbi and national leader in Jewish outreach and social justice, passed away on Saturday. He was 78 years old.

Born in 1946 in Tashkent, then part of the Soviet Union, Rabbi Lipskar’s early life was marked by escape from religious oppression. As a baby, he was smuggled across the Soviet border to a refugee camp in Germany. His family later immigrated to Canada, settling in Ontario in the early 1950s.

He received his rabbinic ordination in 1968 from the Central Lubavitch Yeshiva in Brooklyn, New York. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife, Chani, were appointed to serve the Jewish community in Miami Beach. There, Rabbi Lipskar became the principal of the local Chabad school and later established a higher-level yeshiva. He led both institutions with distinction, overseeing programs from elementary through high school.

In 1981, Rabbi Lipskar founded The Shul of Bal Harbour. Under his leadership, the synagogue grew into a major center of Jewish life and learning, serving thousands of local residents and tourists from around the world.

The synagogue today is a cornerstone institution in South Florida, known for its welcoming atmosphere and broad spectrum of programs. These include adult education, youth groups, community events, and family support services.

Rabbi Lipskar was also the founder of the Aleph Institute, a national organization dedicated to supporting incarcerated individuals, members of the US military, and their families. Through education, spiritual guidance, and advocacy, the institute has become a lifeline for thousands who are often overlooked by society.

In addition to his work in synagogues and social services, Rabbi Lipskar played a key role in religious chaplaincy, serving as the official endorser of Jewish chaplains for the US Department of Defense. He also directed initiatives for elderly education and created programs aimed at reshaping senior learning models.

He was the founder of the Miami International Conferences on Torah and Science, promoting dialogue between traditional Jewish thought and modern academic research.

Rabbi Lipskar was admired for his wisdom, humility, and dedication. His inspirational talks and community gatherings left a lasting impact on those who attended. He is remembered as a man who never ceased to build, teach, and serve.

He is survived by his wife, Chani Lipskar; his children, Rabbi Zalman Lipskar and Devorah Leah Andrusier; and grandchildren.