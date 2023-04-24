Ukrainian refugees Rabbi Yitzhak and Rabbanit Hodaya Halfon, after narrowly escaping Kharkov and arriving in Israel, decided to ensure that others like them would have the same opportunity.



Since their Aliyah, they have dedicated their lives to this mission, and have already saved thousands of Jews in Ukraine and brought them to Israel as well.



Realizing that without resources, they could not continue their truly life-saving work, the Halfons formed the Kanfei Emunah (Wings of Faith) association. They have been in cooperative contact with entities such as the Jewish Agency, the Israeli Consulates in Kishinev and Warsaw, ZAKA, Vaad Hatzalah, and many more.



To contact the Halfons with names of Jews who need assistance or rescue in war-battered Ukraine, or to help in other ways, please send them a WhatsApp message at +380 67 768 6222.

Support the Halfon’s work today! ($)

Support the Halfon’s work today! (₪)