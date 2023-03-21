Earlier today (Tuesday), an IDF soldier was severely injured as a result of the explosion of a land mine during IDF routine engineering activity in an enclave in northern Israel.

An additional IDF soldier was lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The families of the soldiers have been notified. The incident is under review.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that an IDF vehicle had been damaged after striking a mine on the northern border with Lebanon.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF revealed that the terrorist who infiltrated into Israel last and carried out a bombing attack near Megiddo Junction was able to cross over the security fence using a ladder and not via an underground tunnel.

The terrorist was able to smuggle in explosives strapped to his body, as well as a large bag containing equipment. He was later eliminated following a second, failed bombing attack near Shlomi, along the Israel-Lebanon border.