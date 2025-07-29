British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to announce a new framework for recognizing a Palestinian state, in a move aimed at easing growing tensions within his Labour Party, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

The plan, expected later this week, will reportedly link recognition to concrete developments on the ground, including a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The announcement is being framed as a major public address, though details remain under wraps, according to The Telegraph. Despite calls from a significant number of Labour MPs and ministers for immediate recognition, Downing Street has made clear that any formal step will be conditional and aligned with wider diplomatic efforts.

US President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Starmer, signaled openness to a shift in UK policy, although American officials have expressed skepticism about recent UN moves toward recognition of a Palestinian state. The US State Department described a related conference attended by Foreign Secretary David Lammy as “unproductive and ill-timed.”

Monday’s report follows a Financial Times report a day earlier which stated that Starmer will recall his cabinet next week to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, amid growing political pressure to recognize a Palestinian state.

Starmer has so far resisted calls to recognize a Palestinian state. On Friday, the British Prime Minister said that recognition of a Palestinian state must be part of a wider plan that would ensure lasting security for both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

His statement came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will officially recognize “the State of Palestine” at the UN General Assembly in September.

Macron had previously publicly called upon the United Kingdom to join France in recognizing a Palestinian state.

Downing Street has indicated that the Prime Minister's plan will be shared with key partners, including the US and Arab states, as part of a broader strategy to achieve long-term regional security.