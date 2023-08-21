An IDF engineering tractor struck a land mine in the Jordan Valley this morning (Monday). The incident occurred during an operation to clear mines in the area around Kibbutz Sha'ar HaGolan.

A civilian employee of the IDF was injured in the incident. He was taken to Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias in light condition. The vehicle was damaged.

Following the incident, residents and visitors to the area are asked not to approach the perimeter fence.

Jordan placed thousands of land mines in the Jordan Valley prior to the 1957 Six-Day War. Following the war, Israel placed mines along the Israel-Jordan border to prevent another Jordanian invasion. In recent years, thousands of mines have been removed from the area.